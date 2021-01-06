GILMANTON — Gilmanton School Principal Julie A. Couch congratulates the following students for achieving honor roll status for the 1st trimester of the 2020-2021 school year:
6th Grade Honors:
Jacob Baldi, Autumn Burnham, Spencer Bushnell, Connor Cameron, Jude Dumond, Duncan Glaude, Grace MacArthur, Natalie Martin, Jade McNamara, Sydney Moorehead, Wesley Robertson, Nora Cate Smith, Kathrin Taylor
6th Grade High Honors:
Carter Bruneau, Adam Hough, Bailey Juurlink-Gagne, Mia Macaione, Zachary Osman, Gailine Paquin, Grace Scott, Abigail Strickland, Kael Weber
7th Grade Honors:
Athena Booth, Anthony Burnham, Kailey Dalzell, Isabelle Dow, Tristyn Fleury, Dustin Gerry, Joseph Huppi, Cohen Krupnik, Timothy Macaione, Callie McKay, Emma Pellerin,Wren Reinholz, Brady Sheperd, Nathaniel Shute
7th Grade High Honors:
Landon Akerstrom, Aidan Burnham, Dalton Houle, Piper Keith, Skye Maltais, Lance Markievitz, Gunnar Marvel, Raelyn Richardson, Isabelle Walton
8th Grade Honors:
Declan Angle, Brendan Baldi, Jared Beale, Jackson Blendowski, Kendal Heyman, Adam Kimball, Ryder McKay, Andrew Mini, Emanual Montoya, Tessa Richardson, Abigale Taylor, Evan Wilson,
8th Grade High Honors:
Nick Austin, Cassidy Glaude, Ella Kelliher, Gracey LeBlanc, Anastasia Locke, Luc Martin, Julie Pugh, Miah Siravo, Elliot Warren, Blake Zarta
