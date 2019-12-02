GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Energy Committee and the Gilmanton Year-Round Library are hosting the Button Up New Hampshire home energy savings workshop series for residents. The free workshop will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Gilmanton Library, 1385 New Hampshire Route 140. The doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. workshop. The workshop is sponsored by NHSaves and coordinated by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative.
NHSaves, a collaboration of New Hampshire’s electric and natural gas utilities including Eversource, Liberty Utilities, NH Electric Cooperative and Unitil, is working to provide customers with information, incentives, and support designed to save energy, reduce costs, and protect the environment. PAREI is working with local groups around the state to bring these workshops to the public.
The NHSaves Button Up Workshop is a 90-minute presentation about improving energy efficiency at home. Conducted by a certified energy auditor, the workshop covers basic building science principles as well as examples of whole house weatherization measures to button up the home for heating and cooling. It also covers details about the energy efficiency programs offered by state utilities for existing homes and new construction that provide energy audits, weatherization measures such as air sealing and insulating, and rebates on new technologies and products such as electric and gas appliances and high efficiency electric heating and cooling equipment.
Local workshop organizer Sarah Thorne of the newly formed Gilmanton Energy Committee said, “We have brought this workshop to our town to bring this important information to our fellow community members. Learning how to save energy while making our homes more comfortable is a good thing to do. I hope many people will take the time to attend this informative workshop.”
The workshop is free and no registration is necessary. For more information, visit NHSaves.com/events, or email Sarah Thorne at scthorne350@gmail.com.
