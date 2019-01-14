GILMANTON — The first full moon of 2019 promises to be a rare super blood wolf full moon. During the late evening and night of Jan. 20, it will pass completely through the earth's shadow, becoming a full lunar eclipse over North and South America. The weather forecast is for partly cloudy skies over New England on Jan. 20, so viewing may not be ideal. Celebrating this event is local author Joe Laurendeau, with his new book featuring two very rare full lunar eclipses over New England and New Hampshire, along with other spiritual, personal and national news stories over the last four decades in 'Cosmic Coincidences, A Memoir of Cosmic Proportions,' available on Amazon in paperback or eBook formats.
'Cosmic Coincidences' is a spiritual journey, offering a unique perspective on fate, chance and divine purpose. Readers are encouraged to look up facts while reading. The stories are as big as the space shuttle, the moon, the 2004 World Series, all star rock concerts and more. Emotions are extreme in this memoir, and range from the happiest and saddest news stories that occurred in New England for everyone to read.
"I didn't expect the support I've received from readers all over the country," commented Laurendeau. "These things happened for a reason and more unusual things will continue as a sign of hope for everyone to see. I'm certain these stories, although they happened for me to notice, were meant to be documented for everyone to read and see that God works wonders but only if they'll be noticed. Strange things happen to everyone but when a whole string of events happen it begins to appear that they are not just coincidences. Working at the Holderness School has been inspiring and had a major part to play in my documenting these 'Cosmic Coincidences.' I want to thank the facility, staff and students for their support" he added.
Laurendeau also enjoys internet music radio broadcasting 24/7 at www.superjukebox.net as a hobby, and features music not heard on regular
radio, including music for seniors and children, as well as seasonal and holiday specials. Visit "Family Entertainment Radio" on Facebook to learn more. He is also administrator for "Boston Red Sox Nation-2019," "Classic Country Music Radio," and "Christmas Music Radio" on Facebook.
