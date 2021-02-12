GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library will be hosting a New Hampshire Humanities virtual program: The Granite Gallows on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. As one of the last northeastern states with capital punishment still on the books and with its first person on death row since 1939, New Hampshire continues to struggle with this controversial issue. Chris Benedetto examines the history of the death penalty in New Hampshire and the major legal and social issues which challenged our predecessors, revealing that many of these issues still haunt us today. This is a Zoom event and the link to join the event will be on gilfordlibrary.org as well as the Gilford Public Library Facebook page.
