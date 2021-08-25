GILFORD — The annual Gilford Old Home Day celebration will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28. This year’s theme is “Our Community of Champions.” The festivities include; the annual Parade at 10 a.m. (featuring bands and many traditional floats), musical entertainers including the “Bryan Conway” and “Buckleberry Ferry,” Frisbee Dog Show featuring Aim High Canines, games for all ages, crafts, live music, great food, outstanding fireworks and a dance to wrap things up.
The majority of activities take place at the Gilford Village Field. Parade applications are still being accepted and can be found at the Gilford Town Hall and on the Parks and Recreation website at www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information, please contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation office at 527-4722.
