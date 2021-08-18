GILFORD — The Gunstock Nordic Association is proud to host the 44th annual Gilford Old Home Day 5k road race on Saturday, Aug. 28. Start time is 8 a.m. in front of The Village Store in Gilford.
GNA is looking forward to seeing 150 or so runners on the start line to kick off all the Old Home Day festivities again this year. Kudos to all who participated in the 2020 edition of this event despite a torrential downpour and the cancellation of Old Home Day itself due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online registration closes at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 and there will be no race-day registration this year. All race information and the link to registration may be found at www.gunstocknordic.com.
Registration fee is $10 for kids aged 12 and under; $25 for all others. Tech T-shirts to the first 100 people registered.
All proceeds from this event benefit the year-round cross-country ski training programs offered by the Gunstock Nordic Association, established in 1970 and a registered non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.
