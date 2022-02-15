GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 for President's Day, resuming normal hours on Tuesday. Don't miss out on the movie matinee of "Queen Bees" on Tuesday at 1 p.m. with fresh free popcorn or the third installment of the "How to Love Yourself" series with Kate Lemay at 1 p.m. on FaceBook Live. If you can't make it live, the video will also be posted on the library's website.
Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. brings with it “Songs of Emigration.” Sponsored by NH Humanities, a musician will be here to spin the yarn of Irish emigration through the lens of traditional Irish folk music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.