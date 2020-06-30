GILFORD — Gilford Rotary Club awarded the annual Cheryl Lynn Walsh Memorial Scholarship to Alysha Burton, a member of the class of 2020 at Gilford High School.
Alysha was salutatorian of the class of 2020, a member of the National Honor Society and an Eagle Ambassador. She taught the after school spanish program and participated as a student leader and ambassador in the GHS Freshman Jumpstart. Her community service endeavors include Cookies for Kids Cancer Fundraiser, Gilmanton School girls basketball coach, and the Gilmanton Youth Organization. Alysha was the co-creator of Ethics Forum, a student group to empower students to increase their voice in the school and improve leadership skills.
Alysha will pursue a career in health care, seeking a bachelor of science degree in medical biology and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.
“I want to help people and make a difference in the world,” Alysha said. “I am a people person."
Annually, recipients of the Cheryl Walsh Scholarship receive a silver commemorative bowl, a citation, and a grant. A selection committee of board members, friends and past recipients conduct interviews to select the recipients.
The scholarship fun's current goal is $100,000. To support the fund, mail contributions to The Cheryl Lynn Walsh Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o Treasurer Gilford Rotary, Inc., P.O. Box 7091, Gilford, NH 03247-7091.
