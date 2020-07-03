GILFORD — Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association awarded $1,000 worth of tools to Jason Chilvers with the Cerutti Toolbox award. A graduate of Gilford High School, Chilvers also completed years 1 and 2 in the building construction program at the Huot Technical Center. He gained hands-on experience building small homes at the school. He also did an apprenticeship with Lighthouse Contracting Group and assisted with framing a house, remodeling a bathroom, and installing wood floors and trim, which turned into a job after graduation. “The team wouldn’t be the same without him and we are excited to prepare him for a future in home remodeling,” said owner Jeremy Doucet.
The Josepeh Cerutti Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 2018 by the Cerutti Family. Joe was an active member of LRBRA, and was named Lakes Region Home Builder of the Year in 1994. Honoring his long affiliation with the building industry and love of learning, the fund is set up to benefit a student who has completed or continues to successfully pursue their degree programs and is pursuing a career in the trades industry.
For more information on this and other LRBRA scholarships, contact lakesregionbuilders@gmail.com.
