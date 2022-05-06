GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently awarded two $25,000 grants to Lakes Region Mental Health Center and Lakes Region Community Developers, respectively. The awards were made possible through a substantial endowment gifted to GCC by Barbara and the late Robert Daniell that has resulted in the creation of the Daniell Fund.
“Their generosity will enable us to make yearly contributions to Lakes Region charities to improve and better the lives of the people in our community,” noted GCC Pastor Michael Graham.
Regarding the rationale behind the first annual disbursement of the Daniell Fund, Graham said their selection of Lakes Region Mental Health Center and Lakes Region Community Developers reflects GCC’s concern over the housing crisis.
“Due to inflation, inventory, and the pandemic, housing has never been in shorter supply for those in need,” he said.
Regarding its use, the grant award will help Lakes Region Mental Health Center for assistance in the renovation of temporary housing at McGrath Street and procurement of community housing for transitioning patients.
“We were elated to receive this gift,” said Maggie Pritchard, CEO, Lakes Region Mental Health Center. “With it, we can create, improve and expand our housing services given the dire need of many people in our community, especially those affected by mental illnesses.”
At Lakes Region Community Developers, the grant award will support the redevelopment of the Gale School into a daycare location in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire.
“We are incredibly grateful to have the support of the Gilford Community Church,” said Carmen Lorentz, LRCD executive director. “This generous grant will ensure we have the necessary funds for the final fit-up of the school.”
The $25,000 award will also assist LRDC develop a second location for Lakes Region Community Services, a non-profit that serves individuals and families living with developmental disabilities or acquired brain disorders.
“The original intent of the Daniell Fund was to provide financial support for the betterment of the Gilford community at large, so these projects certainly accomplish this goal,” said GCC Member Bob Souter.
Fellow GCC Member Jessica Fleck, who served on the committee that deliberated on recipient selections, agreed with Souter and said their hope was to make decisions for maximum community benefit. She said her work on this committee reflects GCC’s broader philanthropic mission, which is exemplified in its Outreach Committee of which she is also part.
“It is the responsibility of the Outreach Committee to develop relationships and offer support to the community and beyond our borders through charitable donations and social action,” she explained. “The projects funded through the Daniell Fund helped us to achieve our larger mission.”
In addition to the $25,000 awards, GCC allocated funds for lecturers and speakers with the intended benefit “to educate and enlighten the community.”
“We are truly humbled and honored to be able to continue to carry out our mission as a force for love, good and unity in our community,” said Graham. “We thank the Daniell family for allowing us the means to continue to do so.”
Located in Gilford, NH, GCC is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. Viewable live on YouTube, services take place at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 19 Potter Hill Road. To learn more about GCC, or virtually attend service, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
