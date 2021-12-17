NEW HAMPTON — "Awakening" will be on exhibit in New Hampton School’s Galletly Gallery from Jan. 24 – March 4. The public is invited to a reception for the artist on Friday, Feb. 11 from 5:30–7 p.m.
Artist Alma E. Grand delivers exciting prints and bold drawings in her powerful retrospective exhibition. Grand states, “For me, art is an awakening; an awakening to joy, to creative possibility, to tranquility. I work in strong colors with direct connections to my world. I play. I explore. I invent.”
Grand has lived, taught, and created art in Campton since 1977. Her lifetime love of art has led her to the study of art history, color and design, drawing, oil painting, sculpture, watercolor, and printmaking. Under the direction of Plymouth State University’s Professor of Art, Annette Mitchell, she developed her skills using the multi-plate printmaking process.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Galletly Gallery is located on the second floor of New Hampton School’s Moore Center. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. All visitors must be masked, regardless of vaccination status.
For more information, visit newhampton.org.
