LACONIA — Laconia Area Center Community Action would like to remind people that fuel assistance applications are still being accepted through the month of March. Applications can be submitted by both home owners and renters.
Electric assistance applications can be made all year, but fuel assistance will be closing soon.
For more information, call 603-524-5512.
