FRANKLIN — The second annual LRGHealthcare Bridge to Recovery Walk will take place on Sunday, June 3, and will be followed by a barbecue lunch on the lawn at Franklin Regional Hospital.
The family-friendly event will bring together community friends and neighbors, local businesses, and LRGHealthcare providers and staff, to raise awareness and funds in support of those who are struggling with or recovering from substance misuse or mental illness.
The Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary has signed on for a second year as the $2,500 Stroll Sponsor of the Bridge to Recovery Walk.
“Members of the Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary have gone above and beyond with this incredibly generous support of the Bridge to Recovery Walk,” said Dr. Paul F. Racicot, LRGHealthcare Recovery Clinic provider and event chairman.
“We anticipate a very celebratory yet emotion-filled day on June 3; we’re already seeing a number of teams comprised of friends, family, and colleagues walking in honor or memory of a loved one,” he continued. “I encourage everyone to come out for a nice walk, great live music, and, of course, a delicious barbecue meal, all to benefit local patients in their time of need.”
Registration for the 2-mile walk will begin at 10 a.m., with a program at 10:30 and the walk at 11. It will end back at Franklin Regional Hospital, where there will be a springtime lunch celebration on the FRH lawn, showcasing the culinary skills of Dr. Paul Racicot and Bill Wilcox/Rock House BBQ.
The morning’s festivities will feature live music by Paul Warnick, face-painting and other fun activities, along with an opportunity to write messages in honor or memory of a loved one.
Pre-registration is encouraged but registration is accepted that morning. A $20 donation covers the walk and includes lunch. Walk Superstars who raise at least $100 will receive an event sport pack. Children 10 and under are admitted free.
There will be contests for the largest team, the most spirited team, and for the most money raised by a team. Winners in each category will receive a special gift.
Joining the Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary are: Water Sponsor ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care; Shuffle Sponsors All Metals Industries, AutoServ of Tilton, Franklin Savings Bank, and Thrift Clothes Closet; Balloon Sponsor Dr. Friend & Dr. Suarez and their families; and Skip Sponsor Beck & Bellucci, Inc. Community Partners include Globe Manufacturing Company LLC, Granite State Glass, Malone Dirubbo & Company P.C., Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, and R.M. Piper Inc. Other supporters include: A Time to Keep Photography, Binnie Media, Carolee Longley, Concord Monitor, CVS/Caremark, Northeast Radio/Mix94.1, Rowell’s Services, Taylor Rental, and Paul Warnick. Dr. Paul Racicot and Bill Wilcox of Rock House BBQ and Wilcox & Barton will be providing and cooking lunch for attendees.
