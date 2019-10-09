FRANKLIN — The Franklin Animal Shelter will host its first Plunge For Paws event on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event will take place on Griffin Beach at Webster Lake, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. In addition to the plunge, there will be live dog demonstrations, music, vendors, family-friendly activities, refreshments, and a bonfire. Well-behaved dogs are welcome to attend and plunge, under the owner’s control. Awards will be presented for fundraising and best costumes.
Registration tables open at 11 a.m., and the plunge begins at noon. To register, visit www.franklinanimalshelter.com.
For more information, contact Sharon Trudell at 603-273-2141 or fas_vol@yahoo.com, or Tracy Wood at 603-530-2379 or twood@metrocast.net.
