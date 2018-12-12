LACONIA — The Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial Scholarship Foundation presented a $69,000 check to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, to be added to the Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial Scholarship funds already held by the organization.
The Aaron T. Francoeur Foundation was set up in 1993 through donations made by family, friends and members of the community following the passing of 13-year-old Aaron Francoeur, who lost his battle with cancer that year. Over the past 25 years, the Francoeur Foundation has grown considerably, due to a number successful years of Francoeur Golf Tournaments and the Annual Aaron T. Francouer Memorial Basketball Tournament.
In 2006, with the passing of Nathan Babcock, the Babcock name was added to the Tournament and the proceeds from the event have been split between the two scholarship foundations named for those young men. This year, the Basketball Tournament celebrated its 25th year with great success and appreciation to all who have made it possible for a quarter of a century.
The Francoeur/Babcock committee will be continuing the annual Basketball Tournament each March, with just one change. The portion of the proceeds that went to the Francoeur Foundation will now be handled through the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation.
LRSF Executive Director Paulette Loughlin said the scholarship foundation is pleased to be able to continue the 25-year relationship the foundation has had with the Francoeur family and the tournament committee. “It has been a pleasure meeting with the tournament committee board over the past few months,” she said, adding that “this transfer of funds will free the Francoeur board from the management of the funds, while continuing to allow them to enjoy the tournament as long as they would desire, as well as remaining involved in the selection process on LRSF Donors Day.”
Thom Francoeur, who served a nine-year term as a trustee with the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, as well as being vice-president and president, as well as a supporter of the LRSF Community Spelling Bee since its inception, said the tournament committee will continue to come in on Donors Day to suggest selections for the scholarship awards in Aaron’s name.
“It is a win-win for us," he said. "We continue our mission without worrying about the tedious work of having our own foundation. Additionally, as the funds, for the most part, will be in an endowment, the scholarship will continue to be awarded in Aaron’s name even after we are no longer involved.”
Former executive director Joan Cormier said, “It is especially gratifying that the Francoeur Tournament Committee has placed their faith in the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation and chosen to perpetuate their hard work, over these many years, by adding this significant amount to their long-standing endowment award.”
