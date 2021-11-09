LACONIA — The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club will partner with the Lakes Region Vineyard Church on a food donation drive to benefit the Vineyard Church food pantry on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will be held in the parking lot of the Vineyard Church at 175 Mechanic Street and will assist the Church’s Thanksgiving dinner baskets program which provides Thanksgiving meals to under-privileged families.
Particularly needed are non-perishable items, canned goods with pop tops including canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned cranberries, stuffing, and other holiday meal items. People can drop off donations in the parking lot to be collected by club and church members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.