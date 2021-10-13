GILFORD — The First United Methodist Church of Gilford is having their annual Harvest Supper Take Out this year on Saturday, Oct. 16. The bean-hole beans will be back, and served along with corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, roll, and home-made apple pie. Pick up will be 5-6 p.m. There are still some tickets available.
Reservations can made by calling Joyce at the church office at 524-3289. She is available in the mornings from 8:30 a.m. – Noon. If you call at another time, please leave your name, the number of dinners you want, and a phone number. If there are more than 150 reservations, callers will be put on a list and called the 16th if a dinner becomes available.
