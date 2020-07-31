BRISTOL — For more than 30 years, Lakes Region residents and property owners have had an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous household products, reducing the likelihood of accidents. More than 500 households from 14 communities dropped off hazardous waste for safe disposal on July 25.
The last household hazardous waste collection day is Saturday, Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m.-noon at Bristol Newfound Regional High School, 150 Newfound Road; Laconia Public Works Garage, 27 Bisson Ave.; Moultonborough Highway Garage, 68 Highway Garage Road; and Effingham Elementary School, 6 Partridge Cove Road. The Bristol and Effingham sites are new locations.
Collections ensure hazardous materials will not enter drinking water or the environment. Collected hazardous materials are safety reused and disposed of according to Environmental Protection Agency standards.
Residential taxpayers from Alexandria, Andover, Belmont, Bristol, Center Harbor, Effingham, Franklin, Freedom, Gilford, Gilmanton, Hebron, Hill, Holderness, Laconia, Moultonborough, New Hampton, Sanbornton, Sandwich, and Tuftonboro may attend.
Acrylic or latex paint and alkaline batteries are not considered HHW and will not be accepted. These products can go in with household trash. Paint should be dried out before disposal.
To get a list of accepted products and see FAQs, visit www.lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp or call 603-279-5334 or 603-279-5341. For more information follow @lakesrpc on Facebook and Instagram.
