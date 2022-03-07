The New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation announces Grant Round 33 of the Land and Water Conservation Fund is now open.
The LWCF State and Local Assistance Program of the National Park Service is intended to preserve and enhance opportunities for public outdoor recreation. Various levels of local government including cities, towns, counties, and school districts are eligible to sponsor projects and apply for financial assistance. Awarded grant funds are available on a reimbursement basis and may be used for the development of facilities and/or acquisition of land for public outdoor recreation use.
Project sponsors are required to commit to a minimum 50 percent matching share of total project costs and maintain funded sites as public outdoor recreation areas in perpetuity. The New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation administers the program within the State.
Project sponsors seeking assistance must submit an “Intent to Apply” form to the Division of Parks and Recreation by 4 p.m. on April 29. Forms and instructions are available at www.nhstateparks.org/about-us/community-recreation/land-water-conservation-fund-grant.
Following receipt and review of completed forms, program staff will conduct project site inspections to verify eligibility. Sponsors of eligible projects will subsequently be offered an invitation to apply with further instructions and forms.
To learn more, visit www.nhstateparks.org or call 603-271-3556.
