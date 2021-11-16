HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association and LRCC members Bri and Nikka for a family-friendly guided hike in Belknap Woods on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. During the walk, you’ll get to see a beaver pond and, hopefully, find some Thanksgiving treasures like wild turkey tracks and turkey tail mushrooms. Discover what Belknap Woods has to offer and enjoy a fall afternoon with a pleasant walk, learning a few things about the forest along the way.
Participants will meet at the Belknap Woods parking pull-off at 452 NH-25B in Center Harbor (which can be a little tight, so it's encouraged that you carpool if you’re joining in a group; alternate parking can be found across the street). Plan for a two-mile figure eight loop with gentle hills and an easy pace. Make sure to bring plenty of water, warm clothes, and comfortable shoes that you won’t mind getting a little muddy.
For more information or to sign up for this guided hike, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly 603-968-7336.
