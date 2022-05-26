LACONIA — Retired Army Master Sergeant, Eric L. Marsh of Belmont, will be at the Laconia NH Veterans monument on Monday, May 30, Memorial day, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. reading his own composed tributes in poetic form for the general public. He will also give a true explanation of the meaning of Memorial day as well as the differences between military holidays.
Sergeant Marsh is a talented and entertaining figure. He has authored two books, spent most of his life being an entertainer for his own selfish enjoyment as well as that of the public. Eric is a former thespian, having performed in area theater companies, Streetcar company, Welsely players, Winni playhouse. He is a spoken word performer, poet, writer and currently performing at open Mic comedy show events, he has performed at local senior centers and the newly established Wednesday night open Mic comedy show next door on the left of the Colonial theater.
Sergeant Marsh is a veteran of a quarter century in uniform serving in hot and cold wars. He takes great pride in wearing a uniform that still fits like a glove after retiring in 1995. Join him in the tribute to all service men and women. Then begin enjoying all the lakes region has to offer on the unofficial beginning of summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.