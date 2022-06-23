BRISTOL — Enterprise Rebekah Lodge #46 of Bristol recently honored members for their years of service.
Those recognized by Walter George, Noble Grand were Geneva Bartlett (Meredith) 65 years of service; Janet Taylor (Meredith) 45 years; Fred LaFontaine (Concord) 45 years; John Matthews (Hebron) 40 years; Cindy Rogers (Loudon) 35 years; and Lynne Edwards (Bradford) 30 years.
I.O.O.F. (Independent Order of Odd Fellows) and Rebekahs are a world-wide fraternal order involved in a variety of civic and philanthropic efforts on a local, national, and international level. Membership is open to men and women. For more information, call 603) 632-4089.
