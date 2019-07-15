Ashland Garden Club is offering an "Enchanted Garden Tour and Afternoon Tea" on Saturday, July 21 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Farm, 252, Dane Road (Rt. 25B), Center Harbor. Join us for a lovely afternoon in a magical garden featuring English style borders, water features, and whimsical plantings. The price of $15 includes the tour and afternoon tea with assorted sweets, savories, and beverages. The tour is rain or shine. tickets will be available at the garden or you can email at ashlandnhgc@gmail.com.
