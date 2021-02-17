GILMANTON — It has been difficult for many patrons of the library to come in and pick up a book, CD and/or DVD. To help you out, the Gilmanton Corner Public Library has an option. If there is a book, CD or DVD that you would like to borrow, send an email to gilmantoncornerlibrary@metrocast.net. Please put "Book Request" in the subject line of the email. The library will respond to let you know if your request is available and set up a time for pick up. You will be met at the door or, weather permitting, your request brought to your car.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at 603-267-6357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.