PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative board of directors has approved changes to rates that by Feb. 1, will result in an overall bill decrease of 9.3%, or $14.43 per month for the typical residential member using 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month.

The first change will occur with bills rendered on or after Jan. 1, when the member service charge portion of members’ bills will increase by 1.3%, or $2.01 per month, from $31.02 per month to $33.03 per month. On Feb. 1, a reduction in the co-op power charge and the regional access charge will result in a 10.5% decrease for typical residential members. The combined effect of these changes will result in an overall bill decrease of 9.3% per month, effective with bills rendered on or after Feb. 1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.