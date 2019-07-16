TILTON — The Daniel Webster Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be holding a wine tasting event for past and present major donors at the Black Bear Vineyard in Salisbury on Thursday, July 18, at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets or for information about supporting Ducks Unlimited, contact Jim Cropsey at 603-286-9633. For more information about Black Bear Vineyard, visit www.blackbearvineyard.com.
The national organization for Ducks Unlimited in Mexico recently awarded Cropsey with a Life Sponsor award to recognize his contributions on behalf of the conservation of migratory waterfowl in Mexico and North America. Cropsey was involved with an initiative to build sewage treatment plants and sewer lines around lakes and bordering wetlands and rivers along the west coast of Mexico to replace the existing system of releasing raw sewage into the Pacific Ocean, lakes, wetlands and rivers, near the states of Sonora, Sinaloa, and Nyarit.
