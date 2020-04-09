MANCHESTER — The Bolduc for Senate campaign will be hosting a daily series of outreach meetings specifically for Veterans.
Don Bolduc served for more than 33 years in the U.S. Army, reaching the rank of general. During his career, he served 10 tours of duty in Afghanistan and is the recipient of five Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.
He is now focused on raising awareness about post-traumatic stress. “I want my fellow Veterans to know that I am available as a resource. During this time of isolation, we must be doing everything in our power to help each other. Veterans who are dealing with post-traumatic stress, health issues, or have any other concerns, need to know that help and support are available,” Bolduc said.
Bolduc will be available for individual calls daily and weekly group video conversations. To reserve a time, visit signupgenius.com/go/9040B4FA4A62BABFC1-donbolduc.
“While we practice social distancing, we must find new ways to connect and communicate. We may not be able to meet face-to-face, but New Hampshire Veterans are my extended family, and I will do what it takes to help them," Bolduc said.
For more information, visit donbolduc.com.
