NEW HAMPTON — Abenaki history has been reduced to near-invisibility. Out of self-preservation, the Abenaki went "underground," to conceal their true identity for generations. Professor of Anthropology, Dr. Robert Goodby, will speak about the archaeological evidence that shows their deep presence in New Hampshire just “inches below the earth's surface.” His talk will discuss the nature of New Hampshire’s archaeological sites, the archaeological evidence for 13,000 years of continuous Native American presence, and the remarkable story of the Abenaki people.
The Dana Meeting House Association with generous support from New Hampshire Humanities, will host this interesting presentation on Saturday July 17th from 6-8 p.m. at the Dana Meeting House on Dana Hill Road in New Hampton.
Attendees are invited to bring any fun “artifacts” they have found in their gardens, woods or fields to share with Dr. Goodby. This is a family friendly presentation, free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information about the Dana Meeting House Association visit the website at www.danameetinghouse.org. or directions or more information to the Meeting House contact Blair Folts at 603 733-7050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.