PLYMOUTH — The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and New Hampshire Humanities will sponsor a community dialogue on “Land, Wealth and Policies of Marginalization” on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at the Pease Public Library in Plymouth.
Facilitated by Meg Peterson, founding director of the National Writing Project in New Hampshire, a panel will discuss why large racial and ethnic disparities still exist in the United States, despite improvements in education, social mobility and other critical areas.
This year’s expanded Tea Talk series take place in Plymouth, Keene, and Nashua, as part of the Black Heritage Trail’s statewide expansion drive. The dialogues serve to provide deeper excavating of New Hampshire’s black history and the role it plays in communities today.
Panelists Suzanne Gaulocher, Meghan Howey, and Woullard Lett will explore how policies and environmental issues disenfranchised groups. Intentional government policies that removed lands and resources from Native Americans and restricted access for African Americans created a significant wealth divide in the country that continues to this day.
Meg J. Petersen is a writer and teacher of writing at Plymouth State University. She has more than 25 years’ experience as a teacher educator. Twice awarded Fulbright Scholar Grants to work with teachers in the Dominican Republic on the teaching of writing, Petersen also consulted there on the formation of the Proyecto de Escritura Nacional.
Suzanne Gaulocher is assistant professor in Public Health and is the associate director of the Center for Healthy Communities. Before joining PSU, she directed the Community Engaged Learning Program focused on Health at Stanford University. She holds a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin at Madison where she was a part of the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment, focusing on the intersection of human and environmental health. She also holds a master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and a master of arts degree in Applied Medical Anthropology from Oregon State University, and a bachelor of science degree, also from OSU, in Cultural Anthropology. Her research and teaching centers around the intersection between human health and the environment, with a focus on community engagement, social justice, and health equity.
Woullard Lett is the acting regional lead for the New England Region Unitarian Universalist Association. Prior to that, he was a nonprofit and community development consultant, a senior college administrator for Southern New Hampshire University, and an adjunct faculty member at SNHU and Springfield College. During his career, Lett provided technical assistance to government agencies, national community development intermediaries, and local community organizations.
This program is an expansion of the BHTNH signature Elinor Williams Hooker Tea Talk Series named in honor of Elinor Williams Hooker, a long-time resident of Nashua. The series is made possible by a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities and is sponsored by Keene State College, Pease Public Library, Nashua Public Library, Plymouth State University, Outreach for Black Unity and the Greater Nashua NAACP.
