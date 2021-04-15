MEREDITH — Derek St. Cyr has joined the Dow Realty Group full time.
Derek grew up in Gilford, spending his summers on Stonedam Island fishing, sailing and watching fireworks followed by his winters skiing at Gunstock. Derek’s passion for the outdoors led him to obtaining his US Coast Guard captains license where he worked in the yachting industry on power and sailing yachts traveling from Canada, up and down the Eastern Seaboard, the Great Lakes and the Caribbean. Derek later spent 17 years as a light industrial recruiter, safety manager and operations manager for his family’s business. Derek now lives in Meredith with his wife, enjoying all the Lakes Region has to offer while raising three children.
"I am very excited to have Derek St Cyr join the Dow Realty Group. He brings a lifetime of experience of loving the Lakes Region. He, like the rest of the team, lives here by choice and with his local knowledge easily conveys to newcomers what our area has to offer. His management and recruiting background is a fantastic foundation for the real estate industry. We work with people to find them a home that matches their needs through listening and persistence. I am excited to see what he can do with the Dow Realty Group systems behind him." Adam Dow, CEO - Dow Realty Group
The Dow Realty Group has taken the team business model to a new level in New Hampshire and its track record the evidence of its success.
“I chose the Dow Realty Group because of their impeccable reputation, their commitment to using technology and the focus on a client’s needs first,” said St Cyr. “I feel that my people skills and my extensive knowledge of the Lakes Region will compliment the tools provided by the Dow Realty Group and Keller Williams.”
To learn more about Dow Realty Group, call Adam Dow at 866-525-3946 or visit DowRealtyGroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.