MOULTONBOROUGH — There are quite a few programs this month for adults and children.
Bring the kids in their pajamas for Tuesday night PJ Storytime at 6 p.m. It is also live-streamed on Facebook. No registration needed.
Friday Storytime at 10:30 a.m. No registration is needed.
Wednesday, Dec 15 — The Lego Club meets. Create something out of Legos.
Fridays at 3 p.m. — The Dungeon & Dragon Club meets. All levels are welcome to join the group. It is facilitated by a D&D Master Player.
Friday, Dec. 17 — The library is teaming up with the Moultonborough Recreation Department for a special free holiday program, Merry & Bright Family Fun Night. There will be games, goodies, crafts, photos, BINGO, a scavenger hunt, and ugly sweater contest and Santa. Registration is required as space is limited. There are two times being offered – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Register on the library’s online calendar through the website (www.moultonboroughlibrary.org).
There will also be vacation week activities for the kids. Check the calendar for all that is going on the week of Dec. 27.
For adults, here are the upcoming programs:
Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. — The Friends of the Library Literary Discussion Series. The book selection is Reading Lolita in Tehran by Azar Nafisi. Will Speers will be facilitating this discussion. This program will be held on ZOOM only. You must register to get the Zoom link.
Wednesday, Dec, 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., monthly Mystery Book Club. The book is The Gift of the Magpie by Donna Andrews. The morning group meets in person at the library, and the evening group will meet via Zoom (must register to get the link).
Thursday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. — Monthly throwback movie night. This month's showing "Love Actually." There will be free popcorn and pizza available ($2 slice donation). Registration required.
The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25. The library will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
