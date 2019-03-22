CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest and Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire invite artists in all media to apply for the 2019 WMNF Artist in Residency program, a celebration of the connections between forest, landscape and culture. The deadline for applications is April 5.
The program offers professional and emerging artists in all disciplines from around the country an opportunity to pursue their particular art form while being inspired by the surrounding forest, and to engage members of the public with their work and artistic process.
The goal of the residency program is to use art and creative expression to explore the many ways in which people relate to forests, and to the White Mountain National Forest in particular.
One artist residency of at least three weeks will be offered between mid-July and September, with the artist receiving accommodations at or near the forest, as well as a $2,000 stipend.
Public programs may include demonstrations, exploratory walks or hikes, performances, interactive or participatory installations, or group creative projects.
“All of our selected artists so far have really connected with the forest, as well as with the local community and with Forest Service personnel,” said Kate Griffin, executive director of the Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire, a non-profit organizaion that promotes, supports, and sustains cultural life throughout northern New Hampshire.
Marianne Leberman, recreational program leader for the national forest, said, “There’s a sense of expectation and excitement about each new artist, and the ways in which he or she will help us see and understand our landscape and the incredible resources the forest offers.”
For more information, visit www.artsalliancennh.org.
