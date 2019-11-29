Dan Fife’s calendars to support Autistic charities are back
LACONIA — Daniel Fife has launched his 2020 calendar, The Life of Fife. Part of the proceeds will go to Autism charities. The full-color, glossy calendar is filled with photos and special days important to Fife, depicting some of his favorite spots across the state.
To order a calendar, visit gogetfifed.com/product/2020-gogetfifed-calendars or email danfifepsu@yahoo.com.
Dan Fife continues to grow his business, GoGetFifed, with a goal to serve clients statewide. Beach towel sales last summer went well. For travel and entertainment information, as well as event listings, visit www.gogetfifed.com. Fife's travels this year took him to Sturgis Motorcycle Week, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, the Stanley Hotel, Orlando and Bend, Oregon.
