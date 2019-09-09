GILFORD — The Cafe Deja Vu Pub Mania Team is hosting weekly Cribbage Tournaments to benefit The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction. Tournaments are Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., Sept. 11- May 27, 2020., except Nov. 27, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1, 2020, and will be held at the Laconia Elks Lodge. Entry is $10 per person, for five games one-on-one. There are cash prizes for total high scores, awarded based on number of entries. Games are friendly, no muggins. For more information, call 603-998-1418.
