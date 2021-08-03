LACONIA — Belknap House, in conjunction with Huckins Farm, announces that Ticket 307 was the winning ticket at the Cow Pie Bingo fundraiser on Sunday, July 18. On that day, the rain held off and two cows provided by Huckins Farm, Shelby and Trillium were led onto the gridded pasture at Huckins Farm. After slightly more than 1 hour, Trillium selected the winning square.
The gridded pasture contained one 196 4-foot by 4-foot squares. Each ticket sold was mapped to one of these unique squares. A crowd of 15 spectators gathered to watch the festivities. At about 2:35 p.m., Trillium selected the square in row 9 and column 3 of the grid. Two independent judges then verified the row and column number containing the cow pie. The ticket number and owner associated with this square was identified.
The winning ticket, worth $980, belonged to Christine Perron. She purchased her ticket from Belknap House’s webpage and was surprised to hear she owned the winning ticket. Belknap House raised about $3,000 from this event to support its mission of providing a safe shelter for homeless families with children. The shelter serves the 10 towns and one city in Belknap County. The shelter is open on a year-round basis and currently has six families residing there.
Belknap House thanks its primary sponsor, Huckins Farm, for providing the cows, the pasture and supporting the event. Belknap House appreciates all the local residents that purchased tickets for this event.
Volunteers are always needed to help run the shelter, maintain the building and grounds, and help with fund-raising activities. Those interested in volunteering should contact Belknap House 608-527-8097 or sign-up on our website at belknaphouse.org.
