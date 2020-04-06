MEREDITH — Forrester Environmental Services, Inc. has developed guidance for work and living space routines for reduction of virus and contaminant exposures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FESI offers suggestions for residents that must expose themselves to virus contaminant zones and the public for work, food shopping, and materials supplies.
GOLDEN RULE: COVID-19 has the ability to move in air and survive between multiple surfaces. Much like a particulate of dirt, the virus can land on one surface, and become airborne again to drop onto a separate surface by wind or even air turbulence caused by walking. Consider that air is fluid and will capture and move small, suspended particulates much like water running down a street bringing dirt and paper to a down-stream storm drain. Consequently, the virus can hitch a ride easily into the home, car, and on people.
GLOVES: Always wear nitrile, latex or cotton work gloves in contaminant zones. Immediately dispose or wash gloves with hot water and soap when returning home.
MASKS: Always wear a face mask, including cotton reusable, medical face-fit disposable, or half-mask canister disposable. A home-made cotton mask is better than no mask at all. Wash and reuse masks if possible.
HANDS, FACE and BODY: Wash hands, face, and body. These are the highest exposure and deposition areas for all contaminants including the virus. Showering after a day of shopping is a good idea.
CELL PHONE SURFACE CLEANING: Wipe clean cellphones' entire exterior surface at least several times daily, and more often depending on usage.
EXTERIOR CLOTHES & BOOTS: Immediately wash with hot water and soap boot surfaces, and remove all exterior clothing and coats and wash immediately with hot water and soap. Do not wear contaminant-exposed clothing in the house prior to washing and decontamination.
NEW ITEMS COMING HOME: Wash or wet-wipe all surfaces of all items derived from all contaminant zones such as food stores and gas stations. Wash all surfaces of containers and shopping bags used in the shopping vehicle, as well as all items such as fruit and vegetables.
HOME FLOOR CLEANING: Do not vacuum hard floors, as most vacuums are not rated to collect and contain 100 percent of small-diameter virus and contaminated particulates. Hot water and floor soap cleaning is best, both for virus and small particulates. Dispose of vacuum bags immediately after use and do not reuse.
HOME BED CLEANING: Wash all bed clothing including sheets, covers, pillow cases and pillows with hot water and soap at least weekly.
SHOPPING AUTOMOBILE: Drive-thru car wash the shopping vehicle at least weekly. Remove and replace cabin filter weekly. Wipe clean the automobile interior surface and steering wheel.
