Health First

Left to right, Audrey Goudie, Melissa Fisk, Russell Keene, Ted Bolognani, Congresswoman Kuster, Tess Kuenning and Rebecca Rocheleau. (Courtesy photo)

FRANKLIN — Congresswoman Annie Kuster and members of her staff visited HealthFirst Family Care Center on Monday, Sept. 12, to tour its Franklin health center, meet with members of their leadership team, and representatives from Bi-State Primary Care Association. The Congresswoman listened to concerns facing HealthFirst and New Hampshire’s Community Health Centers, continuing her strong commitment to assure affordable comprehensive primary care access for all, through her work in Washington DC.

HealthFirst has been fortunate to already have been awarded Congressionally Directed Spending funding from Senator Shaheen’s office and they hope to as well from Congresswoman Kuster’s office. CDS funding will be used to renovate their existing Franklin health center and potentially expand their footprint to provide adequate space to grow service lines and be able to increase access to patient care.

