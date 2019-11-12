WOLFEBORO — Kingswood Regional High School's 23rd annual Christmas Craft Fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. More than 100 crafters will provide an opportunity to shop for unique Christmas gifts. Fill up a tin with holiday cookies at the cookie walk, children can visit with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., get gifts wrapped for free, and have lunch in the cafeteria. There is no admission charge, and there is plenty of parking available.
The craft fair is organized and managed by National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, and Technology Students Association.
