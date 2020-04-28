PLYMOUTH — Chelsea Francek has accepted the position of executive director for the Circle Program. Francek’s previous work as a leader in the nonprofit sector has focused on sustainability, developing comprehensive business plans and infrastructure, and implementing strategic operations.
“The mission of this organization is something that I take very personally. Empowering girls, helping them become confident, fearless, and strong women with a voice and vision to make an impact in their communities, showing them that there are truly no limits to what they can achieve or who they want to be in life," said Francek. "This is a mission and purpose that Circle Program and I share.”
Prior to nonprofit management, Francek worked throughout south and central Asia in international development and security. She promoted stability efforts and diplomacy throughout the region, particularly with women and children’s education programs and partnerships, as well as life skills training.
Circle Program conducted a comprehensive national search and considered candidates from across the country.
“Chelsea’s background, her expertise, and her enthusiasm for our mission is a perfect fit for Circle Program,” said Sarah Crane, board president and chair of the Search Committee. “Chelsea brings to this position the knowledge, expertise, and passion required to continue to meet the needs of the girls and teens we serve.”
Francek is currently managing partner of Francek Immigration Law LLC, a practice focused on immigration, international, and comparative legal issues, with a presence in the Carolinas, Washington, DC, and Vermont.
In addition to her bachelor of arts degree in international studies with a minor in accounting, Francek has attained a master of law in national security & U.S. foreign relations, a master of business administration in international business, and a juris doctorate and certificate and fellowship from the Center for International and Comparative Law.
For more information, visit circleprogram.org
