CENTER HARBROR — The Center Harbor Community Development Association announces that it is participating in Small Business Saturday, an event pioneered by American Express to support and celebrate small businesses and their contributions to their communities. Small Business Saturday, also known as Shop Small, is celebrated each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. This year on Saturday, Nov. 27, virtually every restaurant and retail business in Center Harbor will be offering special discounts and promotions throughout the day.
Center Harbor is a small community with unique retail businesses offering all kinds of goods and gifts, much of it locally sourced and produced in New Hampshire, plus the restaurants offer everything from casual to fine dining. Shopping and dining locally means creating jobs for ourselves and our neighbors, and keeping the local community economic climate healthy. The Center Harbor Community Development Association works to promote, encourage, and facilitate the develop of business and commercial growth to expand the local economy and diversity of the community.
In support of Small Business Saturday, the Town of Center Harbor and the CHCDA will sponsor the annual Center Harbor Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m. This family friendly event will take place at the Center Harbor bandstand overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee and will feature free hot chocolate and cookies as well as caroling and music by the Center Harbor Band. The entire village will kick off the Christmas season with coordinated light displays on nearly every building.
