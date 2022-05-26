CENTER HARBOR — The Center Harbor Memorial Day Parade is set for Monday, May 30.
• Line-up at 11:45 a.m. at Chase Circle
• Noon - Parade starts
• Sight #1: Nichols Memorial Library
Reading by Veteran David Johnson: “The reason why the U.S. flag flies at half staff and is raised at noon,” followed by raising of the flag
Inter-Lakes Marching Band: “Stars and Stripes Forever”
Prayer: Rev. Fred Doscher
Laying of the wreath on the War Memorial monument by Richard Drenkhahn
• Sight #2: Town Docks
“Star Spangled Banner” played by the Inter-Lakes Marching Band
Echo Taps
Wreath toss to lake by Bill Ricciardi
• Sight #3: Lakeview Cemetery across the street from the Congregational Church
Band plays “Washington Post March”
Message: Rev. Fred Doscher
Echo Taps
Laying of the wreath by Harry Viens
Guests: Inter-Lakes Marching Band & Singers, Band Director: Emily Eynon, Vet. David Johnson, Rev. Fred Doscher, Vet. Trip Cantwell with Korean War Army Jeep, Center Harbor Selectmen: Richard Drenkhahn, Bill Ricciardi & Harry Viens, Parks & Rec Director: Sandy Frost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.