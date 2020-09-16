MOULTONBOROUGH — This fall, Castle in the Clouds is offering unique ways to experience the 1914 Lucknow mansion and historic property, including a new, free tour opportunity.
For the third year, nighttime tours of the Castle are available during Castle After Hours events, sponsored by Fireside Inn and Suites. Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17, Thursday, Oct. 1, and Thursday, Oct. 15, the evenings provide the public with a rare opportunity to explore the mansion with original, historic lighting. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., guests are welcome to enjoying crudites and a beverage, included with admission. Castle tours will take place 6-8 p.m. The Carriage House will remain open until 8:30 p.m. with cash bar serving until 7:45 p.m. Admission is $25 for adults, $10 for guests 17 and under and free for ages four and under.
The Castle will also welcome guests to accompany a staff expert on weekly, free Cemetery Walks held Wednesdays in October and on Halloween. The walks will explore the remnants of cemeteries throughout the property along with accompanying cellar holes. Tour guides will discuss the families that lived there and the funerary traditions from each time period.
Each tour opportunity has a limited capacity and advanced reservations are required. Visit castleintheclouds.org or call 603-476-5900 to reserve space and learn more.
