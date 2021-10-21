MOULTONBOROUGH — As Castle in the Clouds begins to create its next strategic plan, Castle Preservation Society — the non-profit organization that manages the historic estate — is working with Plan NH to conduct a Design Charrette Program on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. A Charrette is a brainstorming session focused on the built environment and its effect on the community, usually around a downtown or other significant neighborhood. In this program, Castle in the Clouds will look at how the built environment of its property can improve and enhance the visitor experience.
Public input is a key component of the Charrette and the Castle invites the public to attend listening sessions (offered both in-person and virtually) to share thoughts and ideas that can help shape the future of Castle in the Clouds. These sessions are scheduled for Oct. 29 from 3:30-5 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. The community is also invited to attend the presentation of Plan NH recommendations based on input from the public and their expert volunteers, scheduled for Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Members of the public can sign up to attend a listening session and/or the Plan NH presentation of recommendations online at https://bit.ly/plan_nh.
For more information or to learn more about upcoming programs and events, call 603-476-5900 or visit castleintheclouds.org.
