GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will holding their annual Cardboard Box Sled Derby on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Gilford Outing Club sledding hill on Cherry Valley Road. Participants will build sleds ahead of time, and have them judged as they compete in the race. This program is open to participants of all ages. Pre-register by Tuesday, Feb. 25. Derby guidelines and registration forms are available in the town hall and by visiting gilfordrec.com. For more information and design guidelines, call 603-527-4722.
Cardboard Box Sled Derby
- By HERB GREENE, Gilford Parks and Recreation
