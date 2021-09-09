WOLFEBORO — In September, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will host a number of events to conclude a successful and busy 2021 season, highlighted by its biennial Vintage Race Boat Regatta.
Featuring dozens of vintage boats, including small outboards, Grand Prix hydroplanes, Jersey Skiffs and Gold Cup racing boats, the Regatta is a free spectator event that takes place on Wolfeboro Bay, Sept.17 and 18. The Regatta also features evening events for the public, including a cocktail party on Friday, Sept. 17 and an awards dinner fall social takes place on Saturday, Sept. 18 under a large tent outside NHBM.
“These are great opportunities to meet the drivers who come from throughout the nation to compete in this exciting event,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings.
While it will close on Columbus Day in October, NHBM will continue, however, to offer digital learning opportunities through its Virtual Lecture Series. Featuring former Olympians and renown authors, the Series explores the sport of rowing and crew from many perspectives.
Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., NHBM’s next lecture will feature Wolfeboro, New Hampshire native Hilary Gehman, two-time Olympian (2000 & 2004) and six-time National Team member.
“We are thrilled to have Hillary join us for this year’s exciting lecture series,” said Cummings.
In addition to its own programs and events, NHBM is working to promote hydroplane racing through a partnership with the South Shore Outboard Association.
“We will be in attendance at SSOA’s Kingston Sprint Cup Invitational on Sept. 25 - 26 in Kingston, New Hampshire,” said Cummings. “Our broader goal at the museum is to encourage people of all ages to not only enjoy the state’s fresh waterways, but appreciate their importance as a natural and economic resource.”
Hosted by the Kingston Children’s Center, the Granite State Title Series & Sprint Cup Invitational will feature small outboard hydroplane racing “at its best.”
To learn more about NHBM, visit nhbm.org.
