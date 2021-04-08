WOLFEBORO — This April, Burnt Timber Brewing & Tavern will participate in the 2021 Feet for Fighters Challenge to benefit Make-A-Wish New Hampshire. The challenge invites people to cover 100,000 feet (18.9 miles) during the month.
“We created the Feet for Fighters Challenge in an effort to connect with our supporters who are adventure and challenge seekers,” said Nikki Lyons Lahey, director of community outreach, Make-A-Wish New Hampshire.
She said the challenge enables participants to share stories related to their challenges with Make-A-Wish NH wish kids “to inspire them to keep fighting in their health battles.”
“Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses,” she added.
For Burnt Timber Tavern Owner Eddie Michno, participation in the challenge is important.
“Burnt Timber is really a community business, and our job is to enhance the lives of people we call neighbors,” he said. “Whether we are brewing a beer, creating a new food item, or raising money for charity, everything we do reflects our mission to bring people together.”
On Saturday, April 17, Michno said they plan to bring together all Burnt Timber Tavern supporters (and their friends) for a run and bike ride to complete the challenge followed by an after-party at 1 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, April 24.
“This is a wonderful cause, and it enables us to ‘tap’ all the people who are part of our running and biking groups and their friends,” hie said. “Everyone is welcome — create your own relay team to finish the mileage or do it yourself.”
To join the Burnt Timber team, visit friends.nh.wish.org/team/348926.
A family-friendly brewpub with an open-flame outdoor kitchen and extensive food and rotating beer menu, Burnt Timber Brewing & Tavern is located at 96 Lehner St, Wolfeboro.
To learn more, visit burnttimbertavern.com.
