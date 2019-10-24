BRISTOL — The Bristol Downtown Decorating Committee is preparing for the fall season. As the weather changes so will the displays. Soon the decorations will be for Halloween and then Christmas.
The committee is also celebrating another successful summer garden season. The weather was good for growing, with an array of color surrounding the square.
Volunteers worked in the spring to clean out beds, purchase flowers, plant, mulch, water daily, weed and deadhead to keep more blooms coming. The UTV was driven around early in the morning to hanging plants and places hard to reach with a hose. Martha Hulsman deadheaded often in the evening after work, and Ned Gordon watered the barrels by the stop light.
Committee members are Hilda Bruno, Martha Hulsmans, Joanne Burwell, Julainne Gelderman, Jodie and Steve Favorite, Bill and Sue Neiman, Jan and Richard Metcalf, Marylee Guerten and Lucille and Tom Keegan. New volunteers are always welcome. Call 603-744-2686 for more information.
