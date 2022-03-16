MEREDITH — NHDOT crews will perform maintenance work on the bridge over Maple Street and the NHRR.
The NH Department of Transportation will begin maintenance work on the bridge over Maple Street and the NH Railroad (Winnipesaukee Railroad) in Meredith on Wednesday, March 23.
The work will require closing a lane over the bridge for approximately 60 days to repair the bridge deck, wingwalls, expansion joints, guardrail and the bridge drainage system. Motorists will utilize one lane of alternating two-way traffic controlled by signals throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead for significant delays and to proceed with caution through the work zone.
Weather permitting, this phase of work is expected to be completed in eight weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.