WOLFEBORO — Brewster Academy’s Moving Up Day, or MUD, is a spring ritual even a pandemic could not stop. Students joined via Zoom from 12 different time zones on May 21 for the ceremony, an all-school gathering to celebrate moving up from one class to the next. Students were recognized with achievement and growth awards, including college book prizes and departmental honors. The school’s valedictorian, salutatorian, and third in class were announced.
“Moving Up Day is one of Brewster's most poignant and powerful end of year traditions,” he said. “In this particular year and in these particular circumstances, I find it to be even more powerful, more poignant. This year was meant to focus on the school's bicentennial observations and celebrations, but it has become a year focused on pandemic and radically altered lives—for all of us. In these strange and potentially traumatizing times, our faculty, students, and families have all worked so hard together to achieve considerable academic success and personal growth,” said Matt Butcher, academic dean and dean of the lower school.
Head of School Craig Gemmell introduced the school's top postgraduate student, Oamfah “Faith” Suwannapong of Phatthalung, Thailand. One of the shortest experiences at Brewster that one could have, Suwannapong shared via video the impact of her time at the school, “Everything I’ve done here has taught me to care about others and be proud of myself.” She spoke about her English language growth, and other lessons she learned at Brewster. “Be yourself and treat others nicely. Even though we came from different countries and spoke different languages, there was no wall between us.” Suwannapong will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the fall.
Butcher named the top three students in the class of 2020. Class valedictorian is Robbie Rohrbaugh, a lifelong Wolfeboro resident. Rohrbaugh attended the school for grades 9-12, was a National Honor Society member, a senior prefect and multi-sport captain with 11 varsity letters. He is headed to Boston College this fall.
Class salutatorian is a fellow National Honor Society member, Indigo Brown. Brown is from Brooklyn, N.Y. and will attend the University of Chicago. Third in class is Jackson Murch from York, Maine, who will attend Brandeis University.
Katherine Martin of Wolfeboro, class of 2021, earned the Myrtle Dodge Award, presented to the student whose grades reflect a high level of investment and good citizenship, as well as distinguished academic ability and performance. Butcher noted that Martin displayed constant care and dedication, in academics, art, and citizenship. She is a member of National Honor Society.
Valeria Ramos of Alton, class of 2022, is described as a motivated language student with a desire to communicate in Spanish and grow in her understanding of world cultures. She received the Holy Cross Book Prize Award for excellence in foreign language and leadership. “Valeria is a leader in the classroom, speaking Spanish as much as possible and serving as a role model for her fellow language students,” Butcher said.
Alison Ansorg of Center Harbor, class of 21, earned the Brown University Book Award, presented to a student with academic excellence in mathematics, demonstrates a willingness to help others, and possesses the desire to learn. Butcher shared that Ansorg accepts new challenges, and that “her transcript is a direct reflection of her success with each challenge she has undertaken, such as completing three math courses in just two years.” He continued, “She never hesitates to share her knowledge with others, whether that be in the classroom or in the Math Tutor Center."
Brewster’s Director of Athletics Matt Lawlor presented athletics awards as well as The Athletic Director’s Prize, given to the Bobcat team that demonstrates excellence in play, academics, and the community. “The winning team must have five contests, at least five members, and finish their season with a winning percentage over .500,” Lawlor said. The teams are ranked by players’ GPAs and recognition scores, which indicate community service and involvement. The 2020 recipient was the girls’ varsity basketball program.
Assistant Head of School for Campus Affairs Bret Barnett shared student leadership positions for the 2020-2021 school year, including Mitchell Coope of Wolfeboro, class of 2021, vice prefect of the senior class; Marvell James of Wolfeboro, class of 2024, photographer for the Brewster Browser newspaper; Kara Luby of Wolfeboro Falls, class of 2021, tour guide; Katherine Martin of Wolfeboro, class of 2021, prefect council; Maddie O’Blenis of Wolfeboro, class of 2022, prefect council; Jill Pollini of Melvin Village, class of 2021, editor of the 2021 Winnipesaukean yearbook; and Valeria Ramos of Alton Bay, class of 2022, prefect council.
Rohrbaugh then revealed the senior class gift, a grill and grilling tent to use for community gatherings.
To close the ceremony, Gemmell said, "I wanted to take a moment to collectively recognize the class of 2020. Their perseverance, leadership, patience and fortitude through these times are a beacon for us all.”
Remarks from Butcher ended the day. “Our students have sacrificed so much, but they have learned even more, not only about the skills and content of their courses, but also about themselves as learners and as humans,” he said. “Truly, our students have learned from this experience and are more than ready to move up to the next grade and move on to next year.”
To learn more about Brewster, visit brewsteracademy.org.
