MEREDITH — The Friends of the Meredith Library has scheduled their next book sale. Mark your calendars for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-27. The Friends have been very fortunate to have received, over the past many years, donated books for our yearly book sales. Recently, due to the construction of the new library addition and COVID-19 the library had to curtail accepting books for their book sales. However, they are now back and ready to accept your donated books.
The Friends would like to remind you that the donations must be in good condition. What does this mean? Rule of thumb: if you wouldn’t buy it or give it to a friend, think twice about donating it. Condition matters — if your items have any of the following issues, they usually won’t be accepted:
